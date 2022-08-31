Hilborn Bunnell Green, 88 of Dutton, passed away Aug. 26, 2022.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at Chaney’s Chapel with full military honors.
Mr. Green is survived by his grandson, Daniel Cornelison (Rhonda) and great grandson, Warren Cornelison.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Olean Green; daughter, Sandy Cornelison and son-in-law, Billy Cornelison.
Arrangements entrusted to Section Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of HILBORN GREEN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.