Earnest Treece Jr., 74 of Dutton, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Randall Hastings officiating. Burial followed at Davistown Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Earnest Treece, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.