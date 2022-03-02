George W. Bremer, 78 of Dutton, passed this life on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
He was born on March 1, 1943 in St. Charles, Missouri to the late Phillip and Jane (Rogers) Bremer. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Donna Bremer and brother, Larry Bremer.
George was retired from the U.S. Army and worker at Redstone Arsenal in civil service. He was a traveling evangelist and an artist, specializing in painting and drawing. George loved reading and watching westerns and also enjoyed collecting guns.
Private services will be held at a later date.
George is survived by his children, Hans Bremer (Alexis), Brandon Bremer (Vanessa), Rickey Bremer (Jennifer), Jason Bremer (Cynthia), Rachel Thrasher (Brandon) and Jacqueline Burton (Eddie); grandchildren, Jaxon Bremer, Carson Bremer, Luke Bremer, Lane Bremer, Victoria Miller (William), Olivia Bremer, Samantha Bremer, Zoey Pike, McKenzie Mize (Caleb), Mason Thrasher, Murphy Thrasher, Jocelyn Burton, Jacey Long (Brayden), Juley Burton, Jessica Burton, Alexandria Jergensen (Caleb) and Nicholas Stanley and great grandchildren, Elijiah Bremer, Harper Jergenson, Miles Jergenson and Dawson Jergenson.
