Erbert “Herb” Locklear, 82 of Section, passed away at his home on Monday, May 3, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 10, 1939 in Maxton, North Carolina. He moved from Baltimore, Maryland to Scottsboro with his job at Revere Copper and Brass.
Herb had a passion for gardening and loved his tractor. After retiring, Herb enjoyed traveling with his brother, Buddy, to the beach and mountains. Herb also enjoyed hanging out and playing with his young grandson, Dravon.
He was a member of New Canaan Independent Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.
Mr. Locklear is survived by his wife of 47 years, Peggy Brown Locklear of Section; daughter, Anna Locklear McCool (Steve) of Silver Springs, Maryland; sons, Mark Locklear of Cocoa Beach, Florida and Damon Locklear of Section; grandchildren, Megan and Mason McCool, Aaron, Eric and Shae Locklear and Dravon Locklear; brother, Crawley “Buddy” Locklear; sister, Evelyn Locklear and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Section Funeral Home Chapel with Dennis Potter officiating. Burial followed at New Canaan Independent Baptist Church.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice.