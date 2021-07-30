Deborah Elaine Redmond, 61 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center.

A memorial service was held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Leon Venable officiating.

Mrs. Redmond is survived by her husband, John Redmond; daughters, Tina Gorman (Thomas), Mona Hudgins and Kristen Wynn (Nicholas); six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister, Lori Woods and brother, Daryl Howell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Finis and Ruby Howell.

