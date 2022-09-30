Peggy Carroll Tuell, 80 of Rosalie, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at Highlands Medical Center.
Funeral services were held Friday, Sept. 20, 2022 at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Earnest Corbitt officiating.
Mrs. Tuell is survived by her sons, Ronald Wilson of Rosalie and Michael Tuell (Suzie Spangler) of Morocco, Indiana; daughter, Kathy Taylor of Rosalie; stepdaughters, Debbie Johnson of Hixson, Tennessee and Belinda (Tony) Dixon of Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia; brother, Jimmy (Shelia) Carroll of Trenton, Georgia; sister, Betty (Donnie) Miller of Dunlap, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; aunt, Nancy Long of Ooltewah, Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, James H. Tuell; father, MA Carroll; mother, Kathleen Long Harmon and stepson, Jimmy Tuell.
