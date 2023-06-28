Hazel Davis age 91 of Henagar passed away on Monday, June 26,2023 at her residence.
Survivors, son Ron (Kathy) Davis; daughters, Sharon Dabbs & the late Frankie, Myra (Greg) Garrison; brother, Leonard Thompson; sister, Rena Wright, 6 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren. Preceded in death, husband I.J. Davis, 2nd husband, Theodore Bishop; father, Jim Thompson; mother Annie Mae Thompson; brothers, Lonnie Thompson, David Thompson, Bill Thompson; sisters, Joyce Holt, Myrtle Mount, Paulette Wilborn.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 2 p.m. in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with grandson Eric Davis officiating.Burial will follow in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.