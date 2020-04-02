Ruby Naomi Sharp Buckner, 78 of the Pleasant Groves community, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Crestwood Medical Center.
A private graveside service will be held for the family. A public memorial service will be held later.
Mrs. Buckner is survived by her husband, Thomas Milton Buckner; sons, Ronnie Buckner and Bruce Buckner; grandchildren, Jason Buckner (Taylor), Bryneth Ennis (Zach) and Briley Buckner; great-grandchildren, Xander, Analeigh, Easton and Emersyn Buckner and Jaxon and Eden Dicus; sister, Sharon Duckworth (James) and brother, Clarence Sharp Jr. (Ann).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Edna Sharp; sisters, Geneva Hardin, Virginia Farmer, Jeanette Hardin, Viola Blancett and Annie Lemaster; son, Scottie Buckner and granddaughter, Dana Dicus.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.