Benjamin F. Frazier, 78 of Huntsville (formerly of Scottsboro), passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Mr. Frazier was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Wendell Britt and Rev. Nathan Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Frazier is survived by his wife, Wilma Frazier; daughters, Rita (Butch0 Tippens and Sharon (Calvin) Fields; grandchildren, Nicholas Fields, Nathaniel (Ashley) Woodall and Tyler (Kaylea) Fields; great-grandchildren, Micah Woodall, Easton Woodall, Canaan Woodall and Samantha Fields; brothers, Otis Frazier and J.W. Frazier and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Rodney Frazier and parents, Luther and Hatti Frazier.

To send flowers to the family of Benjamin Frazier, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 14
Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
2:00PM
Scottsboro Funeral Home
1502 County Park Road
Scottsboro, AL 35769
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.