Benjamin F. Frazier, 78 of Huntsville (formerly of Scottsboro), passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Mr. Frazier was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Wendell Britt and Rev. Nathan Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Frazier is survived by his wife, Wilma Frazier; daughters, Rita (Butch0 Tippens and Sharon (Calvin) Fields; grandchildren, Nicholas Fields, Nathaniel (Ashley) Woodall and Tyler (Kaylea) Fields; great-grandchildren, Micah Woodall, Easton Woodall, Canaan Woodall and Samantha Fields; brothers, Otis Frazier and J.W. Frazier and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Rodney Frazier and parents, Luther and Hatti Frazier.