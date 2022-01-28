Jennifer Nicole (Nikki) Brownfield, 44 of Stevenson, passed away on Jan. 26, 2022.
Nikki was an avid reader and short story writer. She had several articles published through the years with several different magazines.
She was very kind and a soft-spoken woman about 120 pounds of pure heart.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Rainsville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Haven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Nikki is survived by her father, Steve (Debbie) Brownfield; sister, Stephanie Brownfield; brothers, Chris (Dana) Baswell and Scott (Sable) Basewell; fiancé, Kyle Grosss; niece and nephew, Beth and Matthew Lusk; niece and nephew, Maggie and Jaden Baswell; Megan Brownfield Rodrigues, Jill Brownfield Blair and Amber Cothron; great aunt, Lydia Robinson and a host of uncles, aunts, friends and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Wilkinson Brownfield; grandparents, Dick and Betty Wilkinson and Luther and Ruth Brownfield and uncles, Mike and Kristopher Brownfield.