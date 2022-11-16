Michael “Sean” Culpepper was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend who left this world unexpectedly Nov. 9, 2022 at age 51.

Sean was born to Michael Culpepper and Deborah Bowersox Oct. 1, 1971. After graduating from Scottsboro High School, Sean attended the University of North Alabama. Along the way, he realized his passion in culinary arts and thus began a long, successful career.

