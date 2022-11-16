Michael “Sean” Culpepper was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend who left this world unexpectedly Nov. 9, 2022 at age 51.
Sean was born to Michael Culpepper and Deborah Bowersox Oct. 1, 1971. After graduating from Scottsboro High School, Sean attended the University of North Alabama. Along the way, he realized his passion in culinary arts and thus began a long, successful career.
Not many people get to do what they love every day, but Sean truly loved creating food and bringing together different flavors, textures and styles.
He said he learned from watching his grandmother in her kitchen and took that deep rooted spin on southern cuisine with him throughout his career.
He loved the artistic presentation and the way that people reacted to his food. He was an award-winning, published chef who worked in both commercial and corporate roles and was his happiest when he was in the kitchen doing what he loved.
Sean was a larger than life personality. He had an infectious laugh and a joke for every occasion. He could be found sporting his impressive baseball cap and rock band t-shirt collection (a fashion staple for all good chef wardrobes) while listening to his record collection.
He loved all sports and one of his favorite places to be was watching the Atlanta Braves with his mom and stepdad.
Cheap seats or behind home plate didn’t matter to him as long as he could enjoy the glory that is stadium food and watching his Braves take home a victory.
He also had an extensive knowledge of soccer for a southern raised boy and could argue over English Premier League (Arsenal was his favorite and Chelsea always cheated) with his oldest nephew and brother-in-law, all day long.
He love big, especially when it came to his family. He talked to his mother every morning on the phone and loved lunch dates and shopping dates with her. He considered her his best friend.
Sean had one younger sister, and their shared sense of humor created a strong bond. Even if no one else understood, they could entertain each other for hours laughing about nothing and everything.
Sean was most proud of his two nephews and one niece. He had a unique bond with each of them and was always so proud of their accomplishments and what they were doing. He was an obnoxiously proud uncle to anyone who would listen.
Sean left this world too soon and will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Deborah and Neal Bowersox; father and stepmother, Michael and Dana Culpepper; sister and brother-in-law, Ashley and Brendan Stinson; nephews, Porter and Harris Stinson and niece, Harper Stinson.
His family will be hosting a Celebration of Life in his honor Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. EST, at the Council Fire Golf Club Pavilion, located at 100 Council Fire Drive in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
