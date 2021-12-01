Rodger Boyd, 55 of Scottsboro, passed away on Nov. 24, 2021 after a lengthy and brave fight from complications of COVID. Rodger was a loving husband of 25 years, father and Pops.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; children and grandchildren, Kalaup, Shayla and Kaylia Boyd of Hazel Green, Travis, Lindsay, Jack and Ava Welsh of Mesa, Arizona, Traci Welsh of Scottsboro and Erika Bellino; bonus grandchildren, August Callaway and Everleigh Ballard; an uncle that was a like a father to him, Bobby and Maria Boyd of Evans, Georgia and a cousin who was like a sister, Trina and Chet Lee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Dale Boyd and Junie Mae Oglesby Boyd; his brother, Ronnie Boyd and grandchildren, Luke and Mark Bellino.
Anyone who knew Rodger, knew how much he lived life to the fullest and loved even harder. He was a dedicated worker at National Boiler, as well as a member of the Masonic Lodge #359.
He loved camping, spending time around the fireplace, spending time with the grandchildren and being outdoors.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.