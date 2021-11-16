Joyce Irving Bryant, 85 of Boone, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at her home.
She was born on Feb. 9, 1936 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Laddie Joe Irving and Susan Ada Roach Irving. She worked in furniture sales and interior design and was a member of Boone Church of Christ.
Joyce found the love of her life, Bill, in high school, and they were happily married for 49 years. She loved time with her family and was amazed she got to be a great grandmother for the last year of her life. She appreciated close friendships with many, including church friends.
She remained joyful and determined despite eye challenges in her later years. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays and church events and making and sharing her delicious fudge.
She lived her life with elegance, humor and love and left things more beautiful than she found them.
She is survived by one daughter, Terry Bryant Greene (Tony) of Boone; one granddaughter, Kaley Greene Jordan (Daniel) of Nashville, Tennessee; one grandson, Cameron Bryant Greene of Chicago, Illinois; one great granddaughter, Ellis Jordan of Nashville and one sister-in-law, Carolyn Bryant of Stevenson.
She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition of her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Eli Bryant; one sister, Judy Shook and one brother, Lattie Joe Irving Jr.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to BostonSight (where she received treatment) at 464 Hillside Avenue Suite 205, Attn: Development, Needham, MA 02494 or www.bostonsight.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.