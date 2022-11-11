Billy (Mayor) Crow, 74 of Henagar, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral service was held Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Anthony Pannell and Dale Gilbert officiating.
