Hubert Calvin Adkins, 82 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Rev. Brett Hogland officiating. A visitation will be held at Scottsboro Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Mr. Adkins is survived by his wife, Ann Adkins; son, Greg (Tasha) Adkins of Smyrna, Tennessee; daughter, Sheila (Kermit) Cornelison of Scottsboro; grandsons, Dale Cornelison of Tennessee, Brent (Meghan) Cornelison and Brian (Caitlin) Cornelison both of Scottsboro, Jacob, Gabe and Matthew Adkins all of Smyrna, Tennessee; great grandchildren, Addison Cornelison of Hampton Cove, Ally, Piper and Clay Cornelison all of Scottsboro; brother, Carl (Sparkle) Adkins of Pisgah and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Ethel Adkins; brothers, Delbert and Bobby Adkins and sister, Geraldine Harrah.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.