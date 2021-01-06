William Thomas Hornbuckle, 83 of Woodville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
William was born in Huntsville to Estella Chambles on July 21, 1937. At the age of 15, with only an eighth-grade education, Tom made his way to Chicago hoping to make a life for himself and to have a little fun along the way.
The fun began when Tom met his wife, Sandi, at the age of 19. They were married on Oct. 25, 1957 and had three children, Kathy, Debbie and Ron.
A proud member of the Teamsters Union, Local 705, Tom enjoyed a long career as a truck driver for Patent Scaffolding, where he made deliveries of scaffolding materials all over the city of Chicago.
He often bragged of his ability to drive his flatbed semi-truck through lower Wacker Drive, a forest of concrete pillars two stories below Chicago’s city streets, a harrowing feat for the uninitiated. After 30 years with the Teamsters Union, Thomas retired to Woodville with his wife, Sandi, in 2002. They spent their retirement enjoying their shared love of travel and individual hobbies; Sandi at St. Jude’s Catholic Church of Scottsboro, and Tom on his fishing boat on Lake Guntersville.
Tom was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend. A man of many interests and endless hobbies, he loved the outdoors: fishing, camping, boating, planting a garden, working in his yard and summers with his grandchildren.
Despite his lack of schooling, he was a voracious reader. He loved newspapers and biographies, Jose’ Feliciano, Johnny Cash, a hot cup of coffee, trucker hats, day trips, one liners, the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Bulls, his wife’s cooking, vintage pickup trucks, westerns, guitars, stray cats, Bernie Sanders and shooting pool—even winning first place in a pool tournament at Steve’s Billiards & Lounge in 2013 at the age of 76.
He made the best scrambled eggs, sausage and biscuits this side of the Mississippi. His spirit and sense of humor will be deeply missed, but what he taught us will always remain: to be honest and to have integrity, to be hardworking and enjoy life whenever you can…as he would often quote his wife, “live while you’re alive.”
He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Stevens of Camden, South Carolina and Debra Wescott of Lugoff, South Carolina and grandchildren, Robert Bradley III and Daniel Bradley of Dothan, Kara Hornbuckle of Chicago, Jennifer Hornbuckle of Bolingbrook, Illinois, Kayla Ferguson of Maryland, Franklin Stevens of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Sandy Wescott of Lugoff, South Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandi Hornbuckle; son, Ronald Hornbuckle and mother, Estella Chambles.
A memorial of life will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Sanders Mill Creek Cemetery. All COVID protocols are to be strictly followed. Masks will be required to be worn at all times.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.