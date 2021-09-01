Sandra Kay Greer Hugart, 74, passed away from this life with her husband by her side. Sandi was born on Oct. 1, 1946 in Rupert, West Virginia to James and Bertell Greer. She graduated from Rupert High School in 1964 and attended Marshall University in West Virginia. She enjoyed watching the Herd play football.
Sandi married James Hugart on Aug. 5, 1967. She and James moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where she was employed at World Wide Publishing. She became a full time homemaker after her second child was born.
During her years in Cleveland, she was room mom for all three of her children and PTO president for several years. She was very involved in their lives. She volunteered at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Cleveland to help children to read.
She was a true heart Veteran supporter, supporting our vets any way she knew how.
Later in life, she went to work at Walmart in Martinsville, Indiana, where she loved her job and co-workers. Sandi never met a stranger. She loved all things Irish and Irish heritage.
She loved attending the Irish Fest in Indianapolis every year. She enjoyed crocheting and was self-taught making beautiful afghans, baby dresses and all things for babies. She enjoyed playing Words with Friends with her family and friends. She was an avid reader enjoying her books.
She was the ultimate Cleveland Browns fan. She loved watching Baker Mayfield take the field. She and her husband moved to Scottsboro in October 2018.
She is survived by her children, Valerie (Toney), James (Pam) and Richard (Jena) and the absolute joys of the life, her grandchildren, Jessie, Shiann and Deaglan.
Sandi was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Tammy.
Sandi didn’t want a funeral. She wanted us all to celebrate her life and not be sorrowful. She will be cremated, and her ashes will be spread on Big Mountain in West Virginia, where she said she enjoyed spending summers with her grandparents.
We, as a family, are heartbroken as her death was unexpected, but we know she is in Heaven and is at peace.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.