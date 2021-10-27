Barbara Ann Thomas Powell, 83 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Donna King officiating. Burial will follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until service time.
Mrs. Powell is survived by her sister, Sarah Cornelison; brothers, Walter Talmadge Thomas (Betty) and Sammy Thomas (Mary) and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Powell; parents, Lawt and Fannie Thomas and brothers, G.W., Scott, John Paul and Johnsie Thomas.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.