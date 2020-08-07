Barbara Sue Maynor, 77 of Hytop, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Highlands Medical Center.
Graveside services were held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Skyline Cemetery with Ray Davis officiating.
Mrs. Maynor is survived by her husband, Oscar Maynor; daughter, Brenda Pannell (Billy); sons, Ricky Smith (Laura) and Oscar Maynor Jr.; grandchildren, Eric Adkins (Kayla), Amanda Pannell, Tasha Clements (T.C.), Jeremy Smith (Lindsey), Jon Smith (Sara), Naesha Puckett and Niki Newman; great grandchildren, Brylin Adkins, Jace Clements, Makeela Clements and Kelin Puckett; brother, Chuck Smith (Connie) and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Maynor; sisters, Betty Clark and Trish Southern; brothers, Billy Smith, J.W. Smith, William Smith, Howard Smith and Jimmy Smith and parents, Joe and Annie Smith.
