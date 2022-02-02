Judy Lynn Hurst, 54 of Brideport (formerly of Scottsboro), passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at her home.
A private funeral service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made to the Jackson County ARC, a local animal shelter or to the charity of your choice to honor Judy.
Mrs. Hurst is survived by her husband, Gary Hurst; daughter, Teresa Seale (Steven); mother, Carolyn Ann Reel; siblings, Linda Adkins (Keith), Bobby Hurst Jr. and Elizabeth “Cookie” Sharp (Jim); nieces and nephew, Kira Levister (Charles), Dustin Hurst (Jessie), Kitana Cartwright and Lucy Sharp and several great nieces and and great nephew, many aunts, uncles and cousins and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Franklin Hurst Sr.; stepfather, Robert Y. Duvall; stepfather, Jimmy L. Reel; paternal grandparents, William and Claire Hurst and maternal grandparents, Mary Elizabeth King Judge and Walter “Watt” Judge.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.