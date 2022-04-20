Timothy Hiram Kinard, 72 of Section, passed away April 16, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 18, 2022 at Section Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at New Canaan Cemetery.
Mr. Kinard is survived by his wife, Rowen Kinard; sons, Thomas (Christy) Kinard and Trent (Nicole) Kinard; stepchildren, Danny (Kristen) Durham and Tracy (Rodney) Gaskin; sisters, Jane Hurley and Ellen Shirley; grandchildren, Tabitha (Tim) Murray, Josh Kinard, Tyler (Riley) Kinard, Jay Kinard and Parker Kinard; step grandchildren, Philip (B.J.) Newby, Ryen (Jaime) Newby, Karina Durham, Bailey Durham, Addison Newby, John Newby and Reagen Durham; great grandchildren, Arabella Murray, Kolton Kinard, Amelia Murray and Asher Murray; step great grandchildren, Willow Newby, Steven Newby and Maria Durham and a host of nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hiram D. and Marguerite Kinard.