Judy G. Sims, 73 of Gurley, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Keel Mountain Holiness Church with Pat Coffey, Jamie Black and Collis Sims III officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the church.
Mrs. Sims is survived by her husband, Collis Sims Jr.; daughters, Teri Sims and Trisa Sims; sons, Collis Sims III (Dawn) and Samuel Sims (Lynn); sister, Ruby Stolz; grandchildren, Brittany Young, Raymond Lennox, Matthew Sims, Meagan Sims, Bo Sims and Bailey Sims and several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Mattie Pettie.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.