James Earl Gilliam, 74, entered into rest Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at his home.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Gilliam, son of Dorothy Ledbetter and the late Marion Gilliam, was self-employed as a welder and was born in Scottsboro.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Kathy Gilliam; son, Tommy Gilliam (Amanda); granddaughter, Caitlyn Gilliam; brothers, Michael Gilliam, Leonard Gilliam and Tommy Gilliam; sisters, Barbara Gilliam and Shelia Gilliam; brother-in-law, Lynn Garris (Kim); niece, Amanda Garris and many other family members.
Arrangements entrusted to Chance & Hydrick Funeral Home in Augusta, Georgia.