Steve O’Linger, 38 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Harmony Baptist Church in Section with Rev. Jerry Myers officiating. Burial will follow at Harmony Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Drawbaugh, Jeremy Drawbaugh, Zane Miller, JT Miller, Jeffrey Clemens and Anthony Clemens.
Mr. O’Linger is survived by his sons, Jerry Wayne O’Linger and Ian Gavin Blaine O’Linger; mother, Shirley O’Linger; sisters, Amanda Leigh Miller and Sandra O’Linger; brother, Victor W. O’Linger II; birth mother, Cindy Pharris and a host of other relatives, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry C. O’Linger; birth father, Victor W. O’Linger Sr. and brother, Jerry Wayne O’Linger.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.