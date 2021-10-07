Wayne Kimbrough, 74 of Paint Rock, passed away on Oct. 1, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Leslie Kimbrough; children, Tony (Julia) Kimbrough, Linda Kimbrough, William Kimbrough and Misty Mason; stepchildren, Barbara Kennedy, Peggy Lands, Debra Sherrell and Jerry Olinger; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and siblings, Charles Kimbrough, Aye (Bobby) Anders, Linda (James) Robbins, Inez (Tommy) Spivey and Barbara (Harry) Lack.
He was preceded in death by his parents, T and Dellar Kimbrough; son, Thomas Kimbrough; stepchildren, David and Stevie Olinger and siblings, Johnny Kimbrough and Mary Bozart.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Valley Funeral Home Chapel in Scottsboro.