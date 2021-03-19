Marvinelle Morgan, 75 of Princeton, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at home, surrounded by her family.
A memorial service was will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 5 p.m., at Agape Community Worship Center, located at 210 Ohatchee Road in Huntsville.
Marvinelle is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Dave) Passuello, Sherrie (Bryan) Webb and Tina (Steve) Brewer; son, Gary (Laura) Morgan; grandchildren, Amber Passuello, Shirra Morgan, Gunner Morgan, Andrew Webb, Milan Webb, Joshua Webb, Makayla Brookshire, Zaccariah Seagroves and Satin White; great grandchildren, Bryntli Morgan and Le’oni Phillips; sisters, Martha (Ralph) Barnett and Donna (Bobby) Miller; brother, Mike (Anita) Glover and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Kimberlee Passuello and Brittani Passuello; father, Marvin Glover; mother, Wynell Chambers and brother, Ricky Glover.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.