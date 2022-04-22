Donnie Downs, 71 of Scottsboro, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022.
A graveside service was held Friday, April 22, 2022 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jody Gamble officiating.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Becky H. Downs; son, Erik (Faith) Downs; grandson, Karter Downs; brother, Billy (Nan) Downs; sister, Kathy (Gerald) Henderson; nephew, Billy Ray Downs; mother-in-law, Bea Hale and brother-in-law, Tony (Carol) Hale.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Downs; father, Verbon Downs and father-in-law, Charles Hale.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.