Louise Baldwin, 78 of Flat Rock (formely of Section), passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Old Sardis Holiness Church with Oron Whitley, Michael Clark, Jimmy Furgeson and McCoy Wooten officiating. Burial will follow in Old Sardis Holiness Church Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
The family will receive friends on Saturday and Sunday.
Mrs. Baldwin is survived by her children, Betty (Kenneth) Hamilton and Teresa Baldwin; grandchildren, Questa (William) Bachelor, Jessica (Josh) Blevins and Broshia (Joel) Russell; great grandchildren, Gage, Kendon, Jace and Jameson Bachelor, Ruthie Kay and Rhythm Blevins, Elias and Kailley Russell, Brooke (Chandler) Jones, Ashley (Jeremy) Clark, Courtnie (Eli) Cooper and Danielyne Hamilton; sisters, Eulene Sally Brown and Stella Ball; brothers, Riley Sims, Wayne Sims, Junior Sims, Howard Sims, Robert Sims and Paul Baldwin and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Baldwin; mother, Annie Lee Baldwin; father, Riley T. Sims; sister, Betty Sue Smith and brothers, James Sims and Buck Sims.