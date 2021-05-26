Geneva Anita Martin, 68 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
She was born in Skyline on Jan. 26, 1953 to the late Earl and Edna (Stubblefield) Clark.
Before her retirement, Geneva was employed as a home health assistant. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and baking as well as traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Obie Clark.
Geneva is survived by her loving husband, Brad Martin of Scottsboro; children, Lorrie Wells Buckner of Skyine and Amanda Wells (Barry) Purdy of Hollywood; sister, Lema Smothers of Fort Payne; grandchildren, Bryneth Ennis, Briley Buckner, Olivia Purdy and Ethan Purdy and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home (www.moorecortner.com), located at 300 First Avenue NW in Winchester, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Shirley Byrum officiating. Interment will follow at Rice Cemetery.