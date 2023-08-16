Tabitha L. Kendrick, 56, of Scottsboro, passed away, Sunday, Aug.13, 2023. A graveside service was held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, with Bro. Shandy Dill officiating. Tabitha is survived by her sisters, Vickie Kendrick Sanders and Dennis, Tracy Kendrick; nephew, John Thomas Sanders and Whitney; niece, Tara Sanders Harding and Hunter, and 8 great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hollice and Martha Kendrick. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.