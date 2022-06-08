Margaret Lou Atkins, 75 of Hollywood, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Cloverdale Health Care.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 6, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Pastor Brett Hogland officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Atkins is survived by her husband, Bobby Atkins; son, Bobby Dale Atkins (Deana); daughter-in-law, Andrea Atkins; grandchildren, Brody Atkins (Joni), Bayley Atkins, Bree Atkins, Jeffery Tolleson (Dana) and Joshua Tolleson (Sarah); great grandchildren, Landon Atkins, Noah Tolleson, Sophia Tolleson and Micah Tolleson; sister, Jean Arnold and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Maerene Murphy Owens; son, Kelly Wade Atkins and great grandchildren, Annaleigh Tolleson, Hollyn Atkins and Rowan Atkins.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.