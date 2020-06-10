Nathan Glen Smith, 92 of Trenton, passed away at his home on Friday, June 5, 2020 with his son and family members by his side.
Mr. Smith was a longtime resident of Trenton, along with his wife of many years, Virginia, who preceded him in death.
Mr. Smith was retired from IBM and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Susie Smith; grandchildren, Nathan Smith, Sarah Brooks and Brandon, their children, Ryley and Anna; Carole Lynne McKenzie and Kelly and their children, Lily and Emma; Kelley Sullivan and Taylor and their daughter, Emily; Chelsea Lockney and Aaron and their children, Roman, Abram, Christopher, Aiden and Emerson and Jenny Spencer and Travis, and Grayson.
Graveside funeral services were held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Trenton Cemetery with Randy Evers officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro. Online condolences may be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.