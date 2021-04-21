Lillie Mozella Talley Martin, 84 of Hollywood, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Doyle Chambless officiating. Burial will follow in Bryant Cemetery.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her daughters, Marsha (Leroy) Mashburn, Regina (Don) Dixon and Shannon Moore; sons, Randy (Monsita) Martin and Michael (Sonya) Martin; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sisters, Eda Mae Talley and Brenda (Norman) Manning; brother, Bobby Dean (Mary) Talley and a host of extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bentley Martin; son, Terry Wayne Martin; daughter-in-law, Lisa Martin; two infant children; brothers, Arthur Gilbert Talley, Jerry Talley, Raymond Talley, Johnny Talley and Stanley Talley; sisters, Betty Talley, Evelyn York and Gladys Maynor and parents, Roy Lee and Novella Talley.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.