Kristi Marie Dean, 30 of Skyline, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed at Hytop Cemetery.
Miss Dean is survived by her son, Brayden Dean; father, Phillip Dean; mother, Jennifer Avans Raines (Marty); brother, Jason Dean; sister, Shauna Dean (Byron Talley); meme, Doris Avans; nieces, Ella, Bailey and Tenley; nephews, Paxton and Logan, step-brothers, Bradley and Christopher Raines and several other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ed and Bobbie Avans and J.T. and Dorothy Dean and step grandma, Maudie Raines.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.