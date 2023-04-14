Miss Courtney Lynn Carter, 22, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023.

She is survived by her devoted, loving Mother, Brandy Davis Carter; Grandmother, Gina Davis; Great grandmother, Bobbie Hurst; Brother, Hunter Carter; Uncle, Jason "Bubba" Davis; Aunt, Bobbie Goolesby; Special Friend, Billy Hastings; Cousins, Jacob Davis, Rossie Davis, and Tonya Smith.

