Miss Courtney Lynn Carter, 22, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023.
She is survived by her devoted, loving Mother, Brandy Davis Carter; Grandmother, Gina Davis; Great grandmother, Bobbie Hurst; Brother, Hunter Carter; Uncle, Jason "Bubba" Davis; Aunt, Bobbie Goolesby; Special Friend, Billy Hastings; Cousins, Jacob Davis, Rossie Davis, and Tonya Smith.
The family will receive friends, from 5 ~ 8 PM, Wednesday April 12, 2023, at Rudder Funeral Home of Scottsboro. At 3 PM Thursday, April 13, 2023, Funeral Services will begin in the Chapel at Rudder Funeral Home, with Bro. Jr. Summerford officiating. Interment will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens, Hollywood, Alabama.
