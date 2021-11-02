Anna Charlene Larson (1937-2021) was born in Canton, Ohio and passed away in Gastonia, North Carolina.
She is survived by her brother, sister-in-law, niece and nephew-in-law, grand niece and grand nephew-in-law.
Hers was an active life in her community. As a friend remembers, Charlene’s life was indeed “a life well lived.”
She leaves a legacy of the many lives she touched in the college classroom and beyond.
“She opens her mouth with wisdom and on her tongue is the law of kindness” (Proverbs 31:26).
She used her God-given talent and love for music and singing to put within others that same love. My life has been enriched as a result of being a friend and a colleague of Charlene.
She showed me how to ne more disciplined; to be more caring toward others; to do things I may not want to do but to do it anyway because it’s the right thing to do.
A friend like Charlene’s home-going is difficult and leaves a vacuum, but the great memories help fill that void.
Arrangements will be made at a later date.