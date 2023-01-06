James “Junior” Lawson Byrd, 81 of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. He was a member of Larkinsville Baptist Church.

Mr. Byrd loved his family and everyone. He would give you the shirt off his back. He was the owner and operator of Byrd Pawn Shop for 25 years.

