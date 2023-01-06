James “Junior” Lawson Byrd, 81 of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. He was a member of Larkinsville Baptist Church.
Mr. Byrd loved his family and everyone. He would give you the shirt off his back. He was the owner and operator of Byrd Pawn Shop for 25 years.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Terry Settles officiating. Burial was in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Byrd is survived by his wife, Linda Byrd; daughters, Karen Storey (Brian) and Carla Bates (Roy); brother, Robert Byrd (Paulette); sisters, Barbara Perkins (Thomas), Mary Ann Chambers (Dwight), Sue Parker (Al) and Brenda Eyssen; granddaughter, Ashlynn Hardee (Cameron); great grandchildren, Cam Lawson Hardee and Parker James Hardee and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margie Ann “Swinford” Byrd; parents, Claude and Mary Byrd; stepdaughter, Melissa Byrd; sister, Juanita Faye Byrd and brother, Bobby Lee Byrd.
