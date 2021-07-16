Hilda W. Middleton, 86 of Hollywood (formerly of Scottsboro) passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Donald Jacobs officiating.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, beginning at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Mrs. Middleton is survived by her daughters, Kathleen O. Hammonds, Donna Darwin (Jamie) and Lisa Perry; grandchildren, Ginger McClure (Steve), Beth Scissom, Lee Perry (Lindsey), Christian Perry and Cindy Estes and great grandchildren, Hunter McClure (Mara), Scarlett Colvett and Case Perry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Middleton and son, Jimmy Alvin Oden.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.