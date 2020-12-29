Rev. Charles Willmon, 86 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital.
Charles was born on Nov. 23, 1934 in Marshall County. The oldest child of Lawrence David and Cuba Laney Willmon, Charles lived a full and blessed life. A true servant, Bro. Charles served as a pastor for over 50 years. He also served more than 50 in banking.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Rainsville Holiness Church, the last church he pastored. Rev. Ollie Taylor and Rev. Ricky Wooten officiated.
Serving as pallbearers were his grandsons and great grandsons, Caleb Willmon, Eli Mefford, Aaron Willmon, Bradley Willmon, Isaac Willmon and Luke Willmon. Miles Willmon, Sam Willmon and Kenton Willman were honorary pallbearers.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Martha Gamble Willmon; his sons, Benji Willmon (Terry), Nicky Willmon (Karen) and Jeff Mefford (Cindy); a daughter-in-law, Sherry Willmon; his eight grandchildren, Bradley Willmon, Aaron Willmon, Julie Willmon, Anna Willmon, Isaac Willmon, Luke Willmon, Emily Mefford and Eli Mefford; nine great grandchildren; his two sisters, Martha Higdon (James) and Maxine Byrum (Tim) and his four brothers, Alton Willmon (Helen), David Myrle Willmon (Mildred), Verlon Willmon (Judy) and Dwight Willmon (Karen).
Along with his parents, Bro. Charles was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Willmon; daughter-in-law, Donna Willmon; sister, Reba Willmon and brother, Neal Willmon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the needy fund at the Rainsville Holiness Church or the Oak Grove Holiness Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.