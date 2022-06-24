David L. Hawkins, a husband, father and grandfather, passed away June 21, 2022 at the age of 64.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 24, 2022 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, in Dutton, with Glenn York officiating. Tributes were given by Josh Hawkins and Cody Hawkins. Graveside services followed in Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
David was born Nov. 17, 1957 in Flat Rock to Marvin and Maurene Hawkins. He attended elementary school in Flat Rock and Pisgah High School.
Affectionally known as “Choo-Choo,” David was a graduate of the 1976 class where he was a standout in both football and basketball.
David had a big personality and loved life. He discovered his personal passion in the sock industry where he founded Hawkins Socks in 1989. What started as a way to make a few extra dollars on the weekends at local flea markets, led to a successful business venture that he owned and operated the last 33 years.
His hobbies and interests included hunting and crappie fishing, but he was especially passionate about coaching youth sports. David coached many baseball, softball, football and basketball teams throughout Jackson County over the last 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Hawkins; father, Marvin Hawkins; brothers, Ricky Hawkins, Gary (Sandra) Hawkins and Malcolm (Margaret) Hawkins; sons, Anthony Hawkins, Josh (Claudia) Hawkins and Cody (Taylor) Hawkins and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Maurene and his sister, Sandra.