Jimmy Lee Matthews, 71 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Crestwood Medical Center.
A graveside service was held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Rev. Matt Helms officiating.
Mr. Matthews is survived by his wife, Doris Matthews; daughter, Courtney (Cully) Nelson; son, Chad Matthews and grandchildren, Trip Nelson, Isabella Nelson and Jackson Matthews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Claude and Ruby Matthews and a daughter, Christy Matthews.