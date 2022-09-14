Lloyd Woosley, 77, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at his residence. He was an avid Alabama football fan as well as a SEC football fan. He loved his family and his grandbabies.
Mr. Woosley is survived by his wife, Diann Woosley; two daughters, Sonja Fredrickson (Ted) and Kristie Arnold (Dan); two sisters, Laverne Gibby (Warren) and Hilda Page (Jimmy); two brothers, James Woosley (Jean) and Carlos Woosley (Joy); sister-in-law, Rita Woosley; grandchildren, Christopher Maples, Dylan Maples, Gracie Harbin, Lincoln Arnold and Ruby Rose Arnold and his dog, Cooper and cat, Bobbie Claire, whom he adored.