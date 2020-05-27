Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: May 28, 2020 @ 10:50 pm
Diana Sears Keller, 62 of Swearengin, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Grant Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at New Prospect Cemetery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!