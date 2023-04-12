Mrs. Flora Inez Sullivan, 98, of Section passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023. The funeral took place on Monday, April 10, 2023 in the Section Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Davistown Cemetery. Survivors include sons, Charles David Sullivan, Billy Gail Sullivan, Jimmy Dale Sullivan, and Steve Lee Sullivan; daughter, Hellen Crow; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, David Sullivan.
Today's e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!