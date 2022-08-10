Debra Kay Sisk, 65 of Paint Rock, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
She worked at Walmart in Hampton Cove for 13 years. She was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Debra Kay Sisk, 65 of Paint Rock, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
She worked at Walmart in Hampton Cove for 13 years. She was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with John Johnson officiating. Burial followed at Paint Rock Cemetery.
Debra is survived by her husband, Jessie Sisk; daughters, Heather Kay McGehee (Tonia) and Tiffany Parker; sons, James McGehee Jr. (Donna), Nicholas McGehee (Margie) and Timothy McGehee (Amanda); 28 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sister, Katie Smith; brother, Charles Atchley (Linda); sisters-in-law, Rhonda Atchley and Julia Atchley and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brad Sisk; parents, O’Dell and Vivian Atchley and brothers, Ray Atchley and Myles Atchley.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!