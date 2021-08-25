Billy Loyd Webb, 72 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at Noland Hospital in Anniston.
Billy was born in Scottsboro to William Amos and Evelyn Lewis Webb on Nov. 1, 1948. He spent over 40 years with Scottsboro Water, Sewer and Gas, retiring as the superintendent of the gas division.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Wallingsford Webb; daughter, Karen Hancock (Bradley); grandson, Kyle Damron; granddaughter, Reanna Ledbetter; great grandchildren, Grayson Damron and Wesley Damron; sisters, Mary Webb and Roxanne Hawkins (Leslie); brother, Amos Ray Webb (Linda); special aunt, Ozdale Godwin and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Evelyn Webb and sisters, Linda Sue Hawkins and Rita Black.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Friends may visit with his family on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.