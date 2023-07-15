William (Bill) Zensen of Section, Alabama passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the age of 85. Visitation was held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Funeral services was held on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Burial followed at Macedonia Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Joyce Zensen; daughters, Darla (Kendall) Owens and Sandy Walden; grandchildren, Kenleigh Owens, Marvin Davenport, C.J. Brooks and Bronson Hamby; great grandchildren, Lexi Brooks and Willow Brooks; brother, Herb Zensen. Preceded in death by his parents William Zensen Senior and Leota Burnham Zensen; son, Billy Zensen.