Sue Jacobs Garner, 69 of Carns, passed away June 11, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.
Sue was born July 11, 1952 to Cleave and Thelma Jacobs. Sue retired after working many years at Maples Industries.
She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School, VBS, GA’s, Acteens and children’s church for many years. Her love for children shined throughout her life.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Tommy Garner of Carns. Sue also leaves behind one son, Joseph (Destinee) Garner of Stevenson and two grandsons, Chanler and Jaxon of Stevenson.
She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, Jim (Vicky) Matthews, Greg (Chelsea) Dudley, Brad (Farrah) Dudley, Rebekah (Greg) Stone, Jacob (Lori) Guess, Hannah Guess, Bradley and Shawn Miller, Emily Dunn and Jonathan Wilkinson and many great nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Brenda Garner; sisters-in-law, Sandy (Bernard) Miller and Amanda (Leon} Wilkinson and brother-in-law, James Guess.
Sue was preceded in death by her son, Josh. She also was preceded in death by her parents, Cleave and Thelma Jacobs; sisters, Wanda (Don) Matthews, Ann (Mac) Dudley and Miranda Guess and father-in-law, Gene Garner.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Gene Webb, Rev. David Smith and Rev. Donald Jacobs officiating. Burial followed in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.