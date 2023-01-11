Nancy Collins Helms, a lifelong resident of Woodville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Born to Arthur Douglas Collins and Louisa Thomas Collins Oct. 25, 1957, Nancy was full of life always. Simply said, she loved people.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Nancy Collins Helms, a lifelong resident of Woodville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Born to Arthur Douglas Collins and Louisa Thomas Collins Oct. 25, 1957, Nancy was full of life always. Simply said, she loved people.
Nancy graduated from Woodville High School in 1966, and it was there that she met the love of her life, Steve William Helms. She shared many times about “the boy from the mountain that would ride by my house on his motorcycle.” She was smitten and so was he.
She went on to the University of North Alabama and earned a degree in education, while Steve attended Auburn University. The two married In June of 1969 and set up their home in Woodville.
Nancy began her long teaching career in January of 1970 at Paint Rock Valley High School, later worked as Jackson County’s homebound teacher, and finished her career as the Home Economics teacher at Woodville High School in 2009. Nancy had a true heart for teaching and loved all of her students dearly.
There was never a time that her door was not open in her home, never a time that she was not cooking and feeding a crowd. It was a constant joke in the family when sitting down for a meal together that someone would ask, “So, when is the army showing up to eat?”
Her house was always decorated for every season and holiday. She enjoyed gardening and her ferns and flowers graced many community events.
More than anything, Nancy loved her friends and family dearly. She loved being a mother to Chris and Scott and “Nana” to her grandchildren, Hardy and Ellie. She never missed an event and was always their biggest supporter.
In addition to serving and loving her family, she loved her community. She was known for her pecan tarts and gifted them regularly.
Nancy was passionate about the Woodville Public Library. She was a founding member of the Library Board and served faithfully until her death. Nancy loved and loved well.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Steve of 53 years; two sons, Chris and Scott (Robyn); two grandchildren, Hardy and Ellie; sister, Annette Dowdy (Bob); sisters-in-law, Faylene Smith (Eddie) and Norma Helms; brother-in-law, Randy Helms and many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Arthur and Louisa Collins; her sister Gladys Barkley; brothers Carl and Wyatt Collins; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Collins and Pat Collins and brothers-in-law, Larry Helms and Haynes Barkley.
A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Scottsboro Funeral Home in Scottsboro.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Union Cemetery in Woodville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Woodville Public Library or to First United Methodist Church of Scottsboro.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!