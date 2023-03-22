Mr. Johnny Robinson passed away, March 17, 2023. Johnny Lawson Robinson was born on March 22nd, 1950, in Dawson, Alabama; the youngest of three children born to Thelma Inez Lawson and Horace Clay Robinson. He graduated Geraldine High School – Class of 1968. He was the youngest Deputy Sheriff in DeKalb County history at age 16; busting moonshine stills in the summers alongside Sheriff Harold Richards. He went on to Jacksonville State University and joined the Oxford Police Department to pay his way through college. He graduated with a degree in criminal justice in 1971. After graduating he moved to Scottsboro and joined the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office in 1975, to further a career in law enforcement. He attended the Birmingham School of Law and graduated in 1984, while working full time at the District Attorney’s office. He married his wife of 20 years, Mary Texas Garner in 1988 and they had their only child, John Lawson Robinson in 1989. He was elected to the Alabama State Legislature in 1994 where he served until 2014 before retiring from public service.

Some of his achievements while in office included: formally exonerating the wrongly accused Scottsboro Boys, recruiting US Gypsum to Bridgeport, establishing the Senior Rx Program, sponsoring the bill that created the James Martin Wildlife area and co-sponsoring the bill dedicating a section of I-65 as “The Lost Highway.”